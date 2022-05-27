What time does Xur come in Destiny 2? Wondering when Xur shows up in Destiny 2? Find out what time Xur arrives each week for players all across the globe.

As Destiny 2 player are likely well aware, the merchant Xur shows up at a set time each week. Given that he tends to go by his own schedule, some players have trouble keeping track of when Xur is scheduled to appear or even where he can be found. Fortunately, the arrival of Xur corresponds with a set of pre-determined times for when he makes an appearance, and we've got those times listed below.

Last updated on May 27, 2022 at 9:07 a.m. EDT.

What time does Xur arrive in Destiny 2?

Xur arrives in Destiny 2 every Friday at 10 a.m. PDT. In the understanding that many players aren't in the Pacific time zone, we've put together the handy schedule below which is separated into various time zones across the globe. If you don’t see your time zone listed, you can use a time zone converter or a simple Google search to find out when Xur is expected to show up.

10:00 a.m. PT Friday (western United States)

12:00 p.m. CT Friday (central United States)

05:00 p.m. GMT Friday (UK)

01:00 a.m. HKT Saturday (Hong Kong)

03:00 a.m. AEST Saturday (Brisbane)

04:00 a.m. AEDT Saturday (Sydney)

Now that Xur is selling Engrams, it’s important you go and visit the Agent of the Nine so you can expand your Exotic collection and nab something you’re missing. Remember, be sure to purchase any item’s you’re missing before buying the Fated Engram, as the engram is guaranteed to reward you with an item you do not own. If you own everything, the Engram will give you a random roll of somthing you do own, which is still useful in upgrading your gear.

If you’re in a time zone where Xur’s arrival is at a stupidly early hour in the morning, fret not: Xur usually hangs around for a few days, arriving on Friday and leaving on Tuesday at weekly reset. With that said, it's certainly worth paying him a visit, as his shop is great place for players to track down rare goods like Exotic weapons and armor. You can even pick up some Legendary weapons and armor now, so Xur is arguably more useful than ever. Just be sure to bring plenty of Legendary Shards.

Ever the punctual merchant, Xur arrives in Destiny 2 every Friday at 10 a.m. PDT, offering special wares to players with the right amount of currency.