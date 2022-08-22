Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

You Have Lost Connection to the Destiny 2 Servers Error

It's not just you who has lost connection to the Destiny 2 servers.
Bill Lavoy
Well, Guardians, what would the first few days of a new season in Destiny 2 be like without connection troubles? As players line up to get in, some are encountering a problem telling them, “You have lost connection to the Destiny 2 Servers.” Here's what we know and whether you can do anything to solve the error.

Last updated: August 22, 2022 @ 8:00 p.m. PST/11:00 p.m. EST for Season 18.

You Have Lost Connection to the Destiny 2 Servers

Image shows an error message in Destiny 2 stating the player has lost connection to the servers

Previously, this error was a problem on Bungie's end. The team took to Twitter to inform players that an investigation was ongoing as the team sought to solve some connection lost issues. You can read the tweet below. However, at the start of a new season, there's a chance that there will be some server instability which could result in players losing connection. Players may even encounter the "Destiny 2 is temporarily at capacity" error.

The best thing you can do at this point is wait a few minutes and try again. That’s the most painless action you can take and, seeing as how the problem isn’t likely on your end, there’s no point in worrying further. If, however, you really want to go through some troubleshooting, the best place to do this is the Bungie Help site. You could also consider rebooting your console or PC, and perhaps your modem and router, although we can’t stress enough that this likely isn’t your issue.

While you’re waiting for the Destiny 2 servers to sort themselves out and stop telling you that you have lost connection, consider reading the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide. We've got guides to help you access and complete the game's challenging end-game content.

