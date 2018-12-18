Crypto.com pauses withdrawals after theft in several users' wallets
The cryptocurrency game isn't as simple as Matt Damon and Tom Brady thought it was, as their beloved Crypto.com platform appears to have been hacked.
The cryptocurrency game isn't as simple as Matt Damon and Tom Brady thought it was, as their beloved Crypto.com platform appears to have been hacked.
YouTube content creator Mark Rober put together a special device to surprise package thieves after receiving no help from the police.
Apparently Pitchford wasn't the only prior victim.