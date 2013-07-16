Shack Chat: What's your favorite third-person shooter?
With Splatoon 3 coming out, we have third-person shooters on the mind. We're curious about your pick for your favorite third-person shooter ever.
Online multiplayer services for MAG, SOCOM Confrontation, and SOCOM 4 will be ending on 01/28/14
Sony has announced it is shutting down the multiplayer servers for MotorStorm Pacific Rift and Arctic Edge, SOCOM: Fireteam Bravo 3, and Eye of Judgment Legends.
It's confirmed. Sony closes SOCOM developer Zipper Interactive.