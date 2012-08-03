New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: QWOP Series

CLOP is QWOP with a unicorn

Bennett Foddy has delighted, confounded and infuriated with QWOP and GIRP, and now he's returning with CLOP. The "direct sequel to QWOP" gives you four limbs to control rather than two, as you're now a unicorn trotting over a hill to reach a virtuous maiden. And that's all. Easy. Simple. No problem.

Hello, Meet Lola