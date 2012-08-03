CLOP is QWOP with a unicorn

Bennett Foddy has delighted, confounded and infuriated with QWOP and GIRP, and now he's returning with CLOP. The "direct sequel to QWOP" gives you four limbs to control rather than two, as you're now a unicorn trotting over a hill to reach a virtuous maiden. And that's all. Easy. Simple. No problem.