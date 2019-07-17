The Making of Quake, Part 1: We are the Wind
Following the release of Doom 2, id Software wrestles with bleeding-edge technology and internal strife over what type of game to make next.
Following the release of Doom 2, id Software wrestles with bleeding-edge technology and internal strife over what type of game to make next.
Mercury subscribers receive free electronic editions of all Long Reads.
Registration for BYOC is not live yet, but QuakeCon has put out some more details about their first full 4 day event.
Setting aside pesky concerns such as college attendance, three Australian Quake players create a mod that evolves into a game arguably more popular than Quake itself.
Read the entirety of Rocket Jump: Quake and the Golden Age of First-Person Shooters on your computer, tablet, notebook, smartphone, and/or smart fridge!
Please take a look at this message to our readers from the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Shacknews.
Based on interviews with the developers, Rocket Jump explores the making of the Quake franchise, the culture that simultaneously shaped and fractured creator id Software, and other developers whose creativity defined an era.
Time to get your gib on, Shackers!
id co-founder John Carmack described van Waveren as 'the best developer I ever worked with.'