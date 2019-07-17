The Making of Quake, Part 1: We are the Wind
Following the release of Doom 2, id Software wrestles with bleeding-edge technology and internal strife over what type of game to make next.
Following the release of Doom 2, id Software wrestles with bleeding-edge technology and internal strife over what type of game to make next.
Mercury subscribers receive free electronic editions of all Long Reads.
Registration for BYOC is not live yet, but QuakeCon has put out some more details about their first full 4 day event.
Please take a look at this message to our readers from the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Shacknews.
Based on interviews with the developers, Rocket Jump explores the making of the Quake franchise, the culture that simultaneously shaped and fractured creator id Software, and other developers whose creativity defined an era.
Time to get your gib on, Shackers!
id sister company Bethesda's celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of Quake's launch with some thoughts from id techno-wizard John Carmack, and by digging up a documentary about the launch of QuakeWorld.
The fan-organised Quake Expo 2011 kicked off over the weekend, celebrating 15 years of id Software's seminal FPS with new mod releases, mapping contests, and other festivities.