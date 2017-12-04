New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ascendant: The Fall of Tomb Raider and the Rise of Lara Croft

In 1996, Core Design's Tomb Raider revolutionized 3D gaming. Six years later, the franchise and its heroine had fallen from grace. Developers from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal look back on their blockbuster origin trilogy, and discuss how Lara Croft came back from darkness to take her place in the spotlight as one of gaming's most powerful and resourceful icons.

Stairway to Badass: The Making and Remaking of Doom

Doom has devoured productivity and personal relationships since id Software opened the floodgates to hell in 1993. Gatekeepers of the franchise's past, present, and future celebrate the weapons and level design that defined the classics, the pitfalls and triumphs involved in revitalizing the brand, and the community that keeps old-school fans knee-deep in new ideas.

