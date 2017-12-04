World on Fire: The Oral History of Fallout and Fallout 2
Go post-nuclear in this excerpt from "Beneath a Starless Sky," the Shacknews Long Read that explores the making of Pillars of Eternity and the Infinity Engine RPGs.
Developers share memorable moments and behind-the-scenes stories in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Daybreak Game Company's groundbreaking MMORPG.
Deathgarden launched with the highest of expectations. Within days, the asymmetric multiplayer shooter became a ghost town. The development team at Behaviour Interactive faced a difficult choice: Go back to the drawing board, or move on.
Twenty-five years after the release of id Software's groundbreaking shooter, John Romero carves a new path through hell.
In 1996, Core Design's Tomb Raider revolutionized 3D gaming. Six years later, the franchise and its heroine had fallen from grace. Developers from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal look back on their blockbuster origin trilogy, and discuss how Lara Croft came back from darkness to take her place in the spotlight as one of gaming's most powerful and resourceful icons.
Based on interviews with the developers, Rocket Jump explores the making of the Quake franchise, the culture that simultaneously shaped and fractured creator id Software, and other developers whose creativity defined an era.
Doom has devoured productivity and personal relationships since id Software opened the floodgates to hell in 1993. Gatekeepers of the franchise's past, present, and future celebrate the weapons and level design that defined the classics, the pitfalls and triumphs involved in revitalizing the brand, and the community that keeps old-school fans knee-deep in new ideas.