All Stories Tagged: Fishing Cactus

Shifting World bringing Flash series 'Shift' to 3DS

The madcap experiments of world-flipping puzzle-platformer Shift are leaping from web browsers to Nintendo 3DS in Shifting World, publisher Aksys Games announced today. As well as shifting to 3D, it's picking up a level editor and a level generator.

Hello, Meet Lola