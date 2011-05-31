New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

All Stories Tagged: DS Lite

DS Lite dropping to $99 on June 5

Nintendo announced an impending price drop for the DS Lite. Starting June 5, it will be sold at $99.99 MSRP, and Nintendo is introducing a new red-box line of best-selling Mario DS titles. However, they won't be discounted.

Hello, Meet Lola