Shack Chat: What is your favorite handheld portable video game device?
This week, the Shack staff talks about their favorite portable gaming devices of all time. What was your go-to gaming to go?
Nintendo announced an impending price drop for the DS Lite. Starting June 5, it will be sold at $99.99 MSRP, and Nintendo is introducing a new red-box line of best-selling Mario DS titles. However, they won't be discounted.
A memo sent to GameStop stores claims the DS Lite system has been discontinued, and that stores should sell through their current stock.