New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

All Stories Tagged: Core Design

Fear Effect 1 and 2 coming to PS3, PSP

A trio of original PlayStation games--Fear Effect, Fear Effect 2: Double Helix, and Fighting Force 2 have recently been re-rated by PEGI, foreshadowing possible PlayStation Network releases.

Hello, Meet Lola