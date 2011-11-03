25 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Tomb Raider
Celebrate 25 years of raiding tombs across multiple generations of gaming hardware with 25 things you probably never knew about Tomb Raider and its iconic main character.
Celebrate 25 years of raiding tombs across multiple generations of gaming hardware with 25 things you probably never knew about Tomb Raider and its iconic main character.
In this excerpt from Shacknews Long Read 'Ascendant,' learn how Crystal Dynamics rebranded Lara Croft to tell her origin story in 2013's Tomb Raider reboot.
A trio of original PlayStation games--Fear Effect, Fear Effect 2: Double Helix, and Fighting Force 2 have recently been re-rated by PEGI, foreshadowing possible PlayStation Network releases.