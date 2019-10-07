Shacknews Person of the Year 2019 - Blitzchung (Chung Ng Wai)
There was one person who really captured the gaming world's attention this year with his brave call for Hong Kong's liberation. Blitzchung is our Shacknews Person of the Year 2019.
The player used his platform to stand in solidarity with protesters in Hong Kong.