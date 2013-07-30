New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nuclear Union coming from Men of War creator

Between S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Day Z and Metro 2033, post-apocalyptic (former) Soviet states are very much the places to be. Men of War creator Best Way is off to those merry lands too with its RPG Nuclear Union, announced today for PC by publisher 1C.

