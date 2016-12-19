A Bit of Foolishness: An Oral History of Age of Empires
As WarCraft II, Command & Conquer, and Civilization II continued to sell, a small group of business programmers toiled away on Age of Empires, a strategy game that combined all three.
As WarCraft II, Command & Conquer, and Civilization II continued to sell, a small group of business programmers toiled away on Age of Empires, a strategy game that combined all three.
Age of Empires 2 is eighteen years old, but that's not stopping new content from still rolling out.