The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild strategy guide Everything you could ever need to know about Breath of the Wild in one handy strategy guide.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is Nintendo’s latest opus which features a Hyrule bigger than ever before. Once again gamers will step into the shoes of the champion Link and take on the evil forces of Ganon. This time around, The Legend of Zelda is a much more open-world game, and it’s up to you to seek out the right path as you forge ahead to regain control of the Divine Beasts and retake Hyrule Castle. Our Breath of the Wild strategy guide will cover everything you need to know to get the best armor, suits, and other items in the Nintendo Switch's first big hit.

To help make things easier to navigate, we've put together a handy table of contents, which you can click on above. Each entry will take you to a different set of guides, allowing you to easily move around the main hub.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild guides

An assortment of guides built to help you get the basics down. Whether you're looking for help with game mechanics, or trying to unlock new armor, these BoTW guides have all the answers.

How to get more Hearts and Stamina

Adding to Link's health is a bit different in BoTW than it was in previous Zelda titles. Use this guide to learn how to get more hearts and stamina using Spirit Orbs.

How to keep Link warm

Breath of the Wild has frigid cold areas that can cost Link his life if he isn't using the proper items. Learn how to keep Link warm through any cold environment.

How to cool down

If you're planning on heading to Death Mountain, you're going to need a way to keep cool. This guide will teach you everything you need to know to stay cool in BoTW.

How to pass time

Cozy up to a campfire and learn how to pass time and skip through bad weather and other events in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How to cook

Your quick go-to guide for all the basics you'll need to know if you want to learn how to cook effectively in BoTW.

Get the Warm Doublet

Learn all about the Warm Doublet, a special item that will allow Link to traverse cold places in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How to pet a dog

Learn how to pet all of the dogs found around the stables and towns in Breath of the Wild.

How to tame a horse

Find out how to make a new equine friend in this guide on taming horses.

How to increase your inventory space

We show you how to get more space for your weapons, bows, and shields.

How to use amiibo and what they do

Find out how to use amiibo in Breath of the Wild and see what benefits each amiibo gives you.

How to get the Master Sword

We show you where to find the Master Sword and what you have to do to get it.

All Sheikah Tower locations

We show you how to find each Sheikah Tower so you can completely fill in the map of Hyrule.

All Great Fairy Fountain locations

We show you how to find each Great Fairy Fountain and what you have to do to unlock them.

All armor sets

We show you every piece of armor in Breath of the Wild, where to find it, and what unique qualities it has.

Breath of the Wild dungeon guides

If you're running into trouble completing all of the Divine Beast dungeons in Breath of the Wild, or just looking for some extra help finding all the secrets in each dungeon, then these guides are exactly what you're looking for.

Divine Beast Vah Ruta walkthrough

Travel to Zora's Domain and take down the evil forces holding the Divine Beast Vah Ruta captive with this handy dungeon guide.

Divine Beast Vah Medoh

Travel to the Rito's lands and taken down the evil forces controling the Divine Beast Vah Medoh with this in-depth walkthrough.

Breath of the Wild Shrine locations and solutions

With over one hundred Shrines scattered around the kingdom of Hyrule, you're going to look around a lot if you want to find them all. This portion of our BoTW strategy guide will focus on Shrine locations, as well as how to complete each Shrine and unlock the chests inside.

Oman Au Shrine - Magnesis Trial

Complete the Magnesis Trial with this in-depth guide showcasing the Shrine's location and solution.

Ja Baij Shrine - Bomb Trial

Complete the Bomb Trial by heading to this Shrine's location and then using the solution provided in our guide.

Owa Daim Shrine - Stasis Trial

Help Link complete the Stasis Trial by heading to the Owa Daim Shrine and using the solutions we've covered in our handy guide.

Keh Namut Shrine - Cryonis Trial

Unlock another part of the Sheikah Slate by completing the Cryonis Trial with our quick and easy-to-follow guide.

Breath of the Wild DLC guides

Champions Ballad DLC guide

Everything you need to know to get the Champion's Ballad DLC started, as well as how to complete each Shrine in the DLC, and more.

There are tons of things to do in Breath of the Wild and we'll continue to add new guides to this list as the game continues to grow and thrive.