Fallout 4: All Vault-Boy Bobblehead Locations

Fallout 4 is Bethesda’s latest return to the Fallout universe, and it is no stranger to the odds and ends of the wasteland. Much like the previous titles, Fallout 4 is littered with collectibles and nifty items to find and nab before someone else can. Hidden throughout the wasteland are 20 Vault-Boy bobbleheads, which when found offer up different additions to your character’s perks. This guide will show you the location of each and every bobblehead.

Bobblehead – Luck – Location Name: Spectacle Island

To find this collectible you’ll need to head to Spectacle Island and locate the green boat moored along the southern coast of the island. Now look for a locker standing beside a steamer trunk, and open the locker to find this Bobblehead inside.

Bobblehead – Agility – Location Name: Wreck of the FMS Northern Star

To nab this collectible players will need to head to the FMS Nothern Star. Once you arrive, make your way to the bow of the ship to find a wooden platform that extends further out. Move forward to find this collectible at the very edge.

Bobblehead – Intelligence – Location Name: Boston Public Library

You’ll need to head to the Library’s Mechanical Room, which is located in the northwestern corner of the library. Once you arrive, locate the computer bank inside to find this Bobblehead resting on top.

Bobblehead – Barter – Location Name: Longneck Lukowski's Cannery

Make your way to the upper level of the main cannery room. Now head inside the metal hut on the catwalk in the northwestern area of the upper level to find this Bobblehead.

Bobblehead – Explosives – Location Name: Saugus Ironworks

Head to Saugus Ironworks, and make your way to the Blast Furnace area. Here you will need to locate a steamer trunk, which rests along a metal catwalk. Open the trunk to find this collectible inside.

Bobblehead – Big Guns – Location Name - Vault 95

Make your way to Vault 95, and then head to the living quarters. Once you arrive, locate the room in the northernmost section of the area. You’ll find this collectible sitting on top of a radio inside.

Bobblehead – Charisma – Location Name: Parsons State Insane Asylum

To find this Bobblehead you’re going to need to head to Parsons State Insane Asylum, and then locate Jack Cabot’s office near the Administration area. You’ll find this Bobblehead resting on the desk inside the office.

Bobblehead – Energy Weapons – Location Name: Fort Hagen

Make your way through Fort Hagen to the Command Center (where you fight Kellogg), and look for the kitchen in the southwestern area of the center. Now locate the two refrigerators, and you should spot this Bobblehead sitting quietly on the small table between them.

Bobblehead – Endurance – Location Name: Poseidon Energy

To find this collectible you'll need to locate the central metal hut and head inside where you can nab this Bobblehead from a metal desk.

Bobblehead – Lock Picking – Location Name: Pickman Gallery

This Bobblehead is located between the brick pillars in the last tunnel chamber in the same area you meet Pickman.

Bobblehead – Speech – Location Name: Park Street Station (Vault 114)

This Bobblehead can be found in the Overseer’s office, where the raiders are holding Nick Valentine.

Bobblehead– Medicine – Location Name: Vault 81

This collectible can be found in Curie’s office, hidden in the southeastern corner of Secret Vault 81

Bobblehead – Melee – Location Name: Trinity Tower

You can collect this Bobblehead from the cage that Rex and Strong are behind held in at the very tip-top of Trinity Tower.

Bobblehead – Perception – Location Name: Museum of Freedom

This Bobblehead can be grabbed off of a metal desk in the room above the front doors of the museum. This is the same room where you meet Preston and the other members of your first colony in Sanctuary Hills.

Bobblehead – Repair – Location Name: Corvega Assembly Plant

Players can nab this collectible from the very end of the top exterior walkway on the southwestern section of the plant’s rooftop.

Bobblehead – Science – Location Name: Malden Middle School (Vault 75)

You can find this Bobblehead by locating the desk overlooking the subterranean “Diner” area on Basement Level 3 of the vault building.

Bobblehead – Unarmed – Location Name: Atom Cats Garage

This final Bobblehead can be found on the hood of the rusty car inside the main warehouse at Atom Cats Garage.

Bobblehead – Small Guns – Location Name: Gunners Plaza

This Bobblehead can be found on the broadcast desk in the on-air room that can be found on the building’s ground floor, along the western side.

Bobblehead – Sneak – Location Name: Dunwich Borers

You can find this collectible on a small metal table next to a lantern. Look for the metal directional post that points to “Area 4”.

Bobblehead – Strength – Location Name: Mass Fusion Building

Players can grab this Bobblehead off the metal wall sculpture high above the lobby desk of Mass Fusion.

