How to Romance Shani in The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone Learn how to light the spark and romance Shani in The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone DLC.

There is tons to do in The Witcher 3, especially when you take a look at all the DLC has to offer. In this guide, we'll help you start up a romance with the sultry redhead, Shani. Make the right choices to seduce the medic and start a new desire.

How to romance Shani in The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone

Start by playing the main story quest “Dead Man’s Party.” Keep going through it until you receive a quest called “A Midnight Clear” near the end of the wedding. You’ll have to find a way to cheer up Shani. Time for Geralt to spice up the night with some romance.

Open up the menu and select your journal. Read Shani’s Character entry to figure out what could cheer her up. When you arrived at the wedding, if you paid attention to Shani, you’ll notice she has a fondness for Rowan plants.

Shani in The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone.

Use your Witcher Senses to find something that can perk Shani’s spirits up. You can do this one of three ways. Option one is to bring her a bottle of mead. Option two is to pick some Rowan Berries. Option three is to bring her a bottle of Rowan Berry Wine. There will be three highlighted areas for you to find the items on your map. We suggest grabbing the Rowan Berries, since they seemed to be one of her favorite things in the world.

Head out to the barn to find Shani, and give her your gift of choice. This will start up a new conversation. There are a variety of options you can do for dialogue to choose from, but we will stick with our choices for the sake of this guide. Feel free to experiment with the dialogue in several areas, however, when you are prompted to make a choice, we chose “You’ve got me”.

You will soon go out for a walk with Shani. At the first option, select “It was alright.” At the next choice, we picked “’Unfit’ – what’s that mean?”, though other options could work. At the third section, we selected “That was Vlodomir, not me”. Next we chose, “Let her down easy. I prefer you.”

The sexual tension continues to grow between the two as they head toward the lake. At your next dialogue choice, we picked “Better by a mile.” Soon, we followed it up with, “Kiss sure didn’t sate me,” which is the best choice to make the romantic scene happen as far as we can tell.

At this point, you’re basically guaranteed to get the romantic encounter. Depending on which present you chose to give Shani earlier, you’ll have one more dialogue scene where you can choose between “You probably shouldn’t mix,” or “You’re right, let’s empty it.” From here, Geralt will take Shani ‘to the moon’, with some slight scene changes depending on which romantic item you chose.

After you have finished, a cutscene will trigger where Geralt and Shani will have one more conversation on the beach. Once Shani leaves and Geralt gets his clothes back on, the quest ends. Now that you've got that taken care of, head back over to our The Witcher 3 hub for more juicy guides and content.