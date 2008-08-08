New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Highlights of the Week
Aaron Linde
7
Ready to Friday, everybody? I sure am—an action-packed weekend of Atlus' Persona 3 and not much else. Who needs friends when I can simply cultivate my social link with the school treasurer? Meanwhile, a busy week means a jam-packed post of highlights for you to enjoy.

Here's the week in the news:

Of course, we also had a smorgasbord of home-cooked content:

Need to catch up on our earlier content round-ups? Check out our previous Highlights of the Week.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola