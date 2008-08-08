Highlights of the Week
Here's the week in the news:
- Stephen King calls game legislation 'surrogate parenting'
- Three more studios bite the dust
- Rock Band is bloody expensive in the UK
- Grand Theft Auto 4 provides some suggestive swag
- R.I.P. Computer Gaming World
- Rumors fly of Microsoft's Wiimote clone
- Left 4 Dead delayed, Faylor weeps
- Halo 3 Legendary map pack media extravaganza unleashed
Of course, we also had a smorgasbord of home-cooked content:
- Nick gets lethal with a Ninja Gaiden II preview
- The evolution of Nintendo commercials, part deux
- Raptor Safari creators talk dinosaurs, jetpacks
- Brad Shoemaker offers some Fallout 3 hands-on impressions
- I get stomped in Halo 3's Legendary map pack DLC
