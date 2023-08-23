New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Persona 3 Reload gives a fresh facelift to the iconic JRPG

The Persona 3 remake is shaping up to be a solid revisit to an iconic journey.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
SEGA
0

The Persona series has seen a tremendous growth in popularity since the release of Persona 3 in 2006, meaning a lot of newer fans have never experienced the iconic story. Still revered as one of the best entries in the franchise, Persona 3 is set to re-enter the conversation with an upcoming remake. I got to play a couple of sections from the game during a recent preview event.

Jumping into Persona 3 Reload, the visual improvements were instantly apparent. Character models were a lot sleeker, doing away with the more polygonal look of the PS2 era and putting it more in line with modern entries like Persona 5. The first level I played through was a section in which I had to ascend through a clock tower, battling sludge-like enemies as I made my way to the staircase on each floor. Traveling with companions Junpei and Yukari, I got to witness some updated animations for their attacks and Personas.

The protagonist, Junpei, and Yukari fighting monsters.

Source: SEGA

The next mission that I played was aboard a speeding train, where I faced enemies throughout the different cars on my way towards the front. Again, this section showed off the improvements to lighting and animation as I moved throughout the vehicle while it was in motion. P3 Reload has also reworked the UI to be a bit cleaner and easier to understand, which will hopefully make the game more welcoming for newcomers.

With Persona 3 Reload boasting a host of visual and quality-of-life improvements over the original, it’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up against later entries in the series, and how longtime fans of the JRPG classic will feel when they go back to solve the mystery of the Dark Hour once more. Persona 3 Reload is currently set to be released in February 2024.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola