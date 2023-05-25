Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ghosts of the Deep dungeon release date & time - Destiny 2

Here's when you can dive into the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2.
Bill Lavoy
0

Season of the Deep is underway in Destiny 2 and a new dungeon release is imminent. Ghost of the Deep is the name of the new dungeon arriving in Destiny 2, and we have all the information on its release date and time.

Ghosts of the Deep dungeon release date & time

An image showing the Lightfall Dungeon Key in Destiny 2

Ghosts of the Deep will be released on May 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT. That’s the time of the daily reset for Destiny 2, and the first opportunity for Guardians to jump in. While we’re still missing lot of information about this dungeon, we do know that it will take place on Titan, which makes sense since Season of the Deep activities also feature Titan heavily.

Before you close this guide, do you own the new dungeon, Guardian? Dungeons aren’t free in Destiny 2, so we urge you to check if you own the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon by doing the following:

  • Open the in-game Store
  • Use the left navigational menu to select Expansions
  • Ensure the Lightfall Dungeon Key is “Owned”

If you own the dungeon key, you’re all set, but don’t leave us just yet. Head over to the Destiny 2 strategy guide to brush up on everything Guardian related.

