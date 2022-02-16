New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Here's how you can tune into NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q4 2022 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

NVIDIA is one of the leading gaming technology companies, offering software and hardware that both power and complement the player experience. Constantly looking to grow its efforts, NVIDIA (NVDA) will be sharing its earnings report for Q4 2022 later today. Following that, company executives will hold an earnings call to discuss the quarter with shareholders and audiences. We’re here to help you listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2022 earnings call.

Listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2022 earnings call here

The NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2022 earnings call will take place today, February 16, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting the call in its entirety over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We will then upload the full call as a VOD on our YouTube channel following its conclusion. You can also listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) earnings call by registering on the company’s investor relations page.

During the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2022 earnings call, members of the company will speak to the results shared in its latest earnings report, chronicling the highs and lows of its business over the previous period. They will also speak about the future of the company’s business, providing guidance for the upcoming financial quarter.

It’s common for news to be broken on these earnings calls, so we’ll be listening closely for any potential updates about new products and services. Audiences will surely be looking for some sort of update on supply improvements for the company’s highly-sought 30-Series GPUs. If there is any big NVIDIA news during the call, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

