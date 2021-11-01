ConcernedApe's Haunted Chocolatier's combat being 'coded from scratch' In a new blog post, ConcernedApe detailed his approach to combat in Haunted Chocolatier.

Developer ConcernedApe generated a lot of hype last month when he announced Haunted Chocolatier, his next game. The Stardew Valley creator is looking to offer a unique experience with his new game, and detailed how he plans to do that with a new blog post on the game’s website.

ConcernedApe shared a development update to the Haunted Chocolatier website on October 30, 2021. It’s here that he dives into the combat changes that Stardew Valley players can expect when they jump into the game. Despite looking visually similar, Haunted Chocolatier’s combat system is quite different from ConcernedApe’s popular farming simulator.

“Almost everything in Haunted Chocolatier, including the combat, is completely coded (and drawn) from scratch,” the post reads. The developer provides a video example, showing a player using a shield in order to block an incoming attack. The block stuns the enemy, allowing the player a brief window to pull off a quick attack. Being able to use shields and stun enemies is a new mechanic intended to give more depth to combat, as the game will feature much more combat than Stardew Valley did.

ConcernedApe also states that the new block and stun system will reward patient players, rather than just spamming a sword attack as fast as possible. The developer closes out his blog post by stating that most of what we’ve seen from the game is subject to change, and that he’s dedicated to making sure the final product is worth it.

The bottom line, is that I won’t rest, or release this game, until I am personally satisfied that it’s very fun and compelling, in every aspect. If it never gets there, I’ll just never release it. But don’t worry, I have 100% faith that I’ll get it there. Everything is on the right track so far, I have the complete vision for the game in my head, and it’s just a matter of “grinding it out”, which is what I’m doing every day! Thanks for reading all this.

