New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

ConcernedApe's Haunted Chocolatier's combat being 'coded from scratch'

In a new blog post, ConcernedApe detailed his approach to combat in Haunted Chocolatier.
Donovan Erskine
1

Developer ConcernedApe generated a lot of hype last month when he announced Haunted Chocolatier, his next game. The Stardew Valley creator is looking to offer a unique experience with his new game, and detailed how he plans to do that with a new blog post on the game’s website.

ConcernedApe shared a development update to the Haunted Chocolatier website on October 30, 2021. It’s here that he dives into the combat changes that Stardew Valley players can expect when they jump into the game. Despite looking visually similar, Haunted Chocolatier’s combat system is quite different from ConcernedApe’s popular farming simulator.

“Almost everything in Haunted Chocolatier, including the combat, is completely coded (and drawn) from scratch,” the post reads. The developer provides a video example, showing a player using a shield in order to block an incoming attack. The block stuns the enemy, allowing the player a brief window to pull off a quick attack. Being able to use shields and stun enemies is a new mechanic intended to give more depth to combat, as the game will feature much more combat than Stardew Valley did.

ConcernedApe also states that the new block and stun system will reward patient players, rather than just spamming a sword attack as fast as possible. The developer closes out his blog post by stating that most of what we’ve seen from the game is subject to change, and that he’s dedicated to making sure the final product is worth it.

For future updates on ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola