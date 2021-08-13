New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Does Back 4 Blood have crossplay multiplayer?

Let's see if Back 4 Blood has support for crossplay multiplayer.
Donovan Erskine
0

Turtle Rock Studios’ Back 4 Blood brings back the beloved co-op zombie survival formula that the developer popularized with Left 4 Dead. With co-op being central to the experience in Back 4 Blood, it’s important to players that they’re able to team up and play with their friends, regardless of what platform they’re playing on. Let’s figure out if Back 4 Blood features crossplay multiplayer.

Does Back 4 Blood have crossplay multiplayer?

Yes, Back 4 Blood does indeed have crossplay multiplayer support. This feature allows players on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation to team up for both campaign and online modes. When players first log into Back 4 Blood, they will receive a unique username, which others can search for, regardless of platform, and add them to their in-game friend list. This crossplay support is also present in the Back 4 Blood Beta.

If you’re in a lobby with other players, they will have a symbol next to their name that will easily identify what platform they’re playing on. A monitor and desktop signify a PC player, with the Xbox and PlayStation logos representing those respective platforms. Crossplay is turned on by default when matchmaking, but players can disable it in the settings if they prefer to do so.

Back 4 Blood has full crossplay support between consoles and PC, making it easy to play with friends, regardless of the platform. If you’re jumping into Back 4 Blood and are looking to give yourself the competitive edge, consider checking out the cards you need to add to your deck ASAP. For more on Back 4 Blood and everything that Turtle Rock Studios is doing with the game, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola