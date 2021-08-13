Does Back 4 Blood have crossplay multiplayer? Let's see if Back 4 Blood has support for crossplay multiplayer.

Turtle Rock Studios’ Back 4 Blood brings back the beloved co-op zombie survival formula that the developer popularized with Left 4 Dead. With co-op being central to the experience in Back 4 Blood, it’s important to players that they’re able to team up and play with their friends, regardless of what platform they’re playing on. Let’s figure out if Back 4 Blood features crossplay multiplayer.

Does Back 4 Blood have crossplay multiplayer?

Yes, Back 4 Blood does indeed have crossplay multiplayer support. This feature allows players on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation to team up for both campaign and online modes. When players first log into Back 4 Blood, they will receive a unique username, which others can search for, regardless of platform, and add them to their in-game friend list. This crossplay support is also present in the Back 4 Blood Beta.

If you’re in a lobby with other players, they will have a symbol next to their name that will easily identify what platform they’re playing on. A monitor and desktop signify a PC player, with the Xbox and PlayStation logos representing those respective platforms. Crossplay is turned on by default when matchmaking, but players can disable it in the settings if they prefer to do so.

Back 4 Blood has full crossplay support between consoles and PC, making it easy to play with friends, regardless of the platform. If you’re jumping into Back 4 Blood and are looking to give yourself the competitive edge, consider checking out the cards you need to add to your deck ASAP. For more on Back 4 Blood and everything that Turtle Rock Studios is doing with the game, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.