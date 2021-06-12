New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Donovan Erskine
E3 2021 is underway, with several of the event’s showcases already in the rearview mirror. One of said showcases is Gearbox Software’s. The company behind the Borderlands series (and it’s recently announced Tiny Tina spinoff) had its own special event where it talked about upcoming projects from both its publishing and development side. Following the event, many fans are wondering, where was Project 1v1 at E3 2021?

Where was Project 1v1 at E3 2021?

Project 1v1 was not featured at the Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase. The company spent time talking about the Borderlands movie, Tiny Tina’s spinoff, and some smaller titles from its publishing side instead. Despite a lot of excitement and anticipation, Project 1v1 was a no-show at E3 2021.

For those unfamiliar, Project 1v1 is an upcoming combat game from the developers behind Borderlands. It’s a first-person game that does exactly what the title promises - pits players against each other in competitive 1-on-1 matches. The game was originally announced back in 2018. The developer last spoke about the game in-depth in 2019. Gearbox opting to not showcase the game most likely means that it’s simply not far enough in development that they’re ready to show it.

There you have it, Project 1v1 did not appear during E3 2021 likely because it's not far enough along in development to be worth showing just yet. With Gearbox being the developer and publisher on the title, there’s little to no chance that we see it pop up as a surprise announcement at any other showcase. For more on the games featured (and those not) at E3 2021, you can count on Shacknews.

