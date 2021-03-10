New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

When does the Roblox (RBLX) stock direct listing start trading? [UPDATED]

The Roblox (RBLX) direct listing is finally set to go live and we've got all the details right here.

Josh Hawkins
16

UPDATED March 10, 2021 - 10:40 p.m. PTRoblox (RBLX) is on the market and now publicly trading, as seen on Google Finance.

Roblox was originally set to go public back in 2020, but those plans changed. Now, the Roblox direct listing is set to go live and we’ve got all the details you need to know right here.

When does the Roblox direct listing go live?

Originally announced in February, Roblox will go public on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The company will being trading under the RBLX ticker.

when does the Roblox IPO go live

While the delay has inevitably left some saddened, Nasdaq says it was the smartest move for Roblox. After postponing in 2020, the company was able to raise upwards of $520 milllion through private investors. This helped push Roblox up to a valuation of $29.5 billion, which Nasdaq says was a sevenfold increase from last year. Furthermore, Roblox then decided to change from an IPO to a direct listing, which could save it money in the long run.

Not sure what the difference between an IPO and a direct listing are? Check out this helpful resource from Investopedia.

It is unclear exactly what time Roblox will go live via its listing tomorrow, though users will want to keep an eye on the market throughout the day. New listings have been known to appear at all hours of the day, so being vigilant will ensure you stay on top of the release.

We will, of course, continue to keep our eyes peeled for any additional information about the Roblox market launch, so be sure to check back with Shacknews throughout the day.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 9, 2021 3:15 PM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, When does the Roblox IPO go live?

    • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 9, 2021 3:22 PM

      I don't know

    • GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      March 9, 2021 3:30 PM

      Shit I accidentally invested in Lego Land by mistake!

    • bo diddly
      reply
      March 9, 2021 3:37 PM

      Originally announced in February, Roblox will go public on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The company will being trading under the RBLX ticker, which means you can check out the market tomorrow for a chance to invest before the price skyrockets too high. It’s estimated that Roblox will see a strong welcome to the market, similar to both Doordash and Airbnb when those two companies went public last year.]i

      Just some feedback: I'd remove the sentence in bold—the trajectory of the stock price is entirely unknown. The sentence in red is also in passive voice: "it's estimated..." Who estimates that? There's a whole spectrum of opinions about how the stock will fare. If you're going to broach that, you should use some sources ("Some analysts [linked] believe...others [link] think...). For what it's worth, I don't think either sentences are necessary, especially since the point of the article isn't to provide investment advice.

      • bo diddly
        reply
        March 9, 2021 3:38 PM

        Wow, tag fail. And obviously I meant the sentence in green.

      • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 9, 2021 4:30 PM

        Fair point. I've had this fixed up, although it might take a few minutes to show the update.

        • bo diddly
          reply
          March 9, 2021 5:10 PM

          I should have added: it's a fine article! Critique was only intended to be constructive. Hope it didn't come off as terse.

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        reply
        March 9, 2021 4:32 PM

        Thanks for the catch, Bo Diddly :)

      • Theholiestspirit
        reply
        March 9, 2021 5:09 PM

        Any idea what time? Just at market open?

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 10, 2021 7:40 AM

      Roblox hits the NYSE via a direct public offering today.
      Shares will start at $45, let's see what happens

      https://www.nyse.com/quote/XNYS:RBLX
      https://www.fastcompany.com/90613454/roblox-goes-public-what-to-know-as-rblx-stock-debuts-on-the-nyse

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 10, 2021 7:43 AM

        $50 limit order pending

      • IA_Lanky legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 10, 2021 7:44 AM

        that seems high to me

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 10, 2021 8:07 AM

          They apprarently got close to $30B investment prior to this, so yeah, this is right. As noted, this is a direct offering; they're not creating new shares, just putting those shares onto the market to be purchased from the rate they've set. Its a relatively new approach (5th or 6th company to do so).

      • c0ucheh legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 10, 2021 7:44 AM

        I don't think we will be able to get it for less than $60 by the time it opens up to us

        • Dolemite legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 10, 2021 7:48 AM

          I think that is optimistic. Institutional players will get theirs way before the public gets a shot at it.

          • c0ucheh legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 10, 2021 7:51 AM

            I have a couple of limit orders in for $46 and $65 I doubt either get filled honestly.

          • shirif legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 10, 2021 7:58 AM

            It's not an IPO, but a DPO

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 10, 2021 8:22 AM

        I want to buy this but its such a strange company. My kids play the shit out of this but how sustainable is this business model and how do they plan to grow?

    • ryuuseki legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 10, 2021 8:34 AM

      Still can’t buy through wealthsimple

