When does the Roblox (RBLX) stock direct listing start trading? [UPDATED]
The Roblox (RBLX) direct listing is finally set to go live and we've got all the details right here.
UPDATED March 10, 2021 - 10:40 p.m. PT: Roblox (RBLX) is on the market and now publicly trading, as seen on Google Finance.
Roblox was originally set to go public back in 2020, but those plans changed. Now, the Roblox direct listing is set to go live and we’ve got all the details you need to know right here.
When does the Roblox direct listing go live?
Originally announced in February, Roblox will go public on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The company will being trading under the RBLX ticker.
While the delay has inevitably left some saddened, Nasdaq says it was the smartest move for Roblox. After postponing in 2020, the company was able to raise upwards of $520 milllion through private investors. This helped push Roblox up to a valuation of $29.5 billion, which Nasdaq says was a sevenfold increase from last year. Furthermore, Roblox then decided to change from an IPO to a direct listing, which could save it money in the long run.
It is unclear exactly what time Roblox will go live via its listing tomorrow, though users will want to keep an eye on the market throughout the day. New listings have been known to appear at all hours of the day, so being vigilant will ensure you stay on top of the release.
Roblox hits the NYSE via a direct public offering today.
Shares will start at $45, let's see what happens
https://www.nyse.com/quote/XNYS:RBLX
https://www.fastcompany.com/90613454/roblox-goes-public-what-to-know-as-rblx-stock-debuts-on-the-nyse
They apprarently got close to $30B investment prior to this, so yeah, this is right. As noted, this is a direct offering; they're not creating new shares, just putting those shares onto the market to be purchased from the rate they've set. Its a relatively new approach (5th or 6th company to do so).
Maybe that 900 million was the misreported numbers but it looks like they are in better shape now https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/11/roblox-says-revenue-was-higher-than-reported-pushes-listing-to-march.html
