One of the best things about hopping into a new game is getting to sink hours into an experience you haven't had the pleasure of diving into just yet. With Watch Dogs: Legion, players are going to find themselves with tons to do, including story missions and side activities. If you're curious to know just how long it's going to take to beat Watch Dogs: Legion, then we can help.

How long to beat Watch Dogs: Legion?

Watch Dogs: Legion will take roughly 15-25 hours to complete the main storyline, depending on how much time you spent exploring the world. Keep in mind that this number can be inflated quite a bit based on who you recruit, how many people you recruit, and how long you spend completing the various side objectives situated throughout the game.

Missions in Watch Dogs: Legion are broken down into Main Missions, Side Missions, and Recruitment Missions.

The game itself is broken down into multiple story arches, or chapters. Each of these chapters is then broken down by a series of missions, all of which players will have to complete to actually reach the end of the main campaign. Of course, thanks to the nearly infinite number of NPCs you can come across and recruit, there’s plenty to do in Watch Dogs: Legion.

