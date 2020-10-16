Does Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit have multiplayer? Find out whether or not Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit supports multiplayer gameplay.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit kits are finally arriving at people’s houses and that has led many to question how the game works and even whether or not it has multiplayer support. If you’re looking for answers, then we can help.

Does Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit have multiplayer?

Yes, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit does have multiplayer. But it isn’t exactly the kind of multiplayer you might expect from a Mario Kart game. Since the game does revolve heavily around the physical toys, everyone is going to need both a Nintendo Switch and an actual kart. There’s also no online that we know of, which means everything is going to be done locally.

You can play with up to three friends (four people total) in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

The idea behind Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is really cool and continues Nintendo’s trend of blending physical and digital content together. You’ll be able to play with your friends, so long as you’re all in the same room and all have separate karts and Nintendo Switches. It’s unclear yet if online multiplayer will ever be available, but we’ll keep this article updated as we learn more about the new toy set.

It’s cool to see Nintendo supporting multiplayer in things like Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. It will be interesting to see how the company continues to evolve the kits and the overall idea behind it all. We’re definitely interested to see if the company releases new kart kits, as there are an assortment of characters we’d love to see physical karts for.

Now that you know all about multiplayer in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, make sure you’re ready for the grind by heading over to our Mario Kart Life: Home Circuit topic for more information, content, and guides. We’ll keep you updated on all the latest karts, updates, and new features coming to the sets as Nintendo reveals more about them.