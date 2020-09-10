New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Aiden Pearce returns to Watch Dogs: Legion with standalone DLC story arc

The star of the original Watch Dogs visits London in an upcoming DLC for Watch Dogs: Legion.
Donovan Erskine
1

The third installment in Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs series is set to arrive when Watch Dogs: Legion launches this Fall for modern and next-gen consoles. During the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10, Ubisoft shared new details on all the hacking shenanigans players will partake in with the new RPG. During the event, it was also revealed that Aiden Pearce, the protagonist of the original Watch Dogs game, would be appearing in a Watch Dogs: Legion DLC.

In a newly released trailer, which can be seen below, we get our first look at Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs: Legion. Hailing from Chicago, Pearce is back in action with that polarizing grovely voice of his. It’s currently unknown how Aiden’s antics have led him across the pond to London, but we’ll likely find that out in the game’s DLC. Aiden Pearce is joining Watch Dogs: Legion via the Season Pass, which includes a full story arc centered around the original Watch Dog himself. 

The streets of London look absolutely chaotic in Watch Dogs: Legion, and it’s cool to see the character that started it all coming back to join the madness. However, fans of Watch Dogs 2 may have been hoping to see Marcus make some sort of appearance. Here’s hoping that Ubisoft plans to add the character, along with his own unique missions down the line. 

The September 10 Ubisoft Forward featured several big announcements from the developer/publisher. To keep track of it all, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the Ubisoft Forward event.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola