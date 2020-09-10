Aiden Pearce returns to Watch Dogs: Legion with standalone DLC story arc The star of the original Watch Dogs visits London in an upcoming DLC for Watch Dogs: Legion.

The third installment in Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs series is set to arrive when Watch Dogs: Legion launches this Fall for modern and next-gen consoles. During the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10, Ubisoft shared new details on all the hacking shenanigans players will partake in with the new RPG. During the event, it was also revealed that Aiden Pearce, the protagonist of the original Watch Dogs game, would be appearing in a Watch Dogs: Legion DLC.

In a newly released trailer, which can be seen below, we get our first look at Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs: Legion. Hailing from Chicago, Pearce is back in action with that polarizing grovely voice of his. It’s currently unknown how Aiden’s antics have led him across the pond to London, but we’ll likely find that out in the game’s DLC. Aiden Pearce is joining Watch Dogs: Legion via the Season Pass, which includes a full story arc centered around the original Watch Dog himself.

The streets of London look absolutely chaotic in Watch Dogs: Legion, and it’s cool to see the character that started it all coming back to join the madness. However, fans of Watch Dogs 2 may have been hoping to see Marcus make some sort of appearance. Here’s hoping that Ubisoft plans to add the character, along with his own unique missions down the line.

