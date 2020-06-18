Pump Shotgun location - The Last of Us Part 2 Learn how to find the Pump Shotgun location early on in your playthrough of The Last of Us Part 2.

The Last of Us Part 2 is exceptionally good at rewarding players for exploration. In fact, one way that the game does so is by giving players access to some items earlier than they might find them normally. In this guide, we’ll break down the quickest way to find the Pump Shotgun location and get your hands on a very powerful weapon that’s perfect for taking down Clickers and other infected.

Before we go any further, I do want to note that this article contains spoilers for the early hours of The Last of Us Part 2. If you wish to play through the game without any kind of content being spoiled, then I suggest turning away and coming back to this guide after you reach the second chapter.

Pump Shotgun location - The Last of Us Part 2

Players can unlock the Pump Shotgun soon after reaching Seattle during Day 1. After making it into the city and reaching the “Fuck FEDRA” gate, as Ellie and Dina call it, players will be introduced to The Last of Us Part 2’s semi-open exploration system. Basically, while the game isn’t an open world itself, there are instances where the player can explore, find ammo, collectibles, and even weapons and upgrades before proceeding through the story. These areas are usually optional, for those who want to add more components to their inventory, or just for those looking to nab all the collectible items in the game.

You can find the Pump Shotgun inside the old Weston Bank.

While exploring this first area in Seattle, players will be able to explore the Weston Bank, which is located to the left of where you enter the area. If you don’t make your way straight there, you’ll actually come across some notes that mention it’s prime for looting. Ellie will even mark it on the map if you find the notes mentioning it, making it even easier to locate.

Once you find the bank, you’re going to need to deal with some infected inside. There are a couple of Runners, as well as one or two Clickers. At this point, you should already have the Molotov Cocktail recipe, so the easiest way to clear our the bank is to toss an empty bottle or brick into the middle of the floor, wait for the infected to run to investigate, and then toss a Molotov between them all. If you don’t want to use the Molotov here, you can sneak around the area taking them out one by one until you reach the bank vault in the back.

Grab the Pump Shotgun off the corpse in the bank vault.

The vault is where you want to be. This is where you’ll find the Pump Shotgun and add it to your arsenal. But, before you can do that, you’re going to need the bank vault code. We’ve put together an article featuring all the safe codes in The Last of Us Part 2, so you can refer to that guide for more help with safes and locked doors. For now, though, you’re going to need the code to the vault. You can grab the code from a letter next to the body in the room outside the vault. Or, if you’re just looking to get the code right now, it is: 60-23-06.

Grab the Pump shotgun off the body inside the vault, loot anything else in the room, and then make your way back out to continue your journey. Now that you know the Pump Shotgun location, head back over to our complete The Last of Us Part 2 guide. We’ve got tons of helpful articles to assist you on your adventure.