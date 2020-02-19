Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge release date Find out when the Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge release date is, as well as other information about the upcoming DLC for Ubisoft's hit shooter.

Rainbow Six Siege is set to receive a new update soon, which will bring new Operators, map reworks, and a slew of other changes to the game. If you’re looking forward to the update, then knowing the Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge release date is going to be important. We’ve compiled all the info you need to know about the upcoming Year 5 content below, so let’s take a look.

Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge release date

We still don’t have a solid release date for Void Edge just yet. But, with a little math, we can figure out a release window. We already know that the update is available in the test server. Normally, Ubisoft likes to give users three to four weeks to test the update before it ends up being pushed to the live servers. Because of this, one can safely assume that we’ll see a release date for Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge somewhere around the week of March 8, 2020.

One of the two new Operators joining the fight in Void Edge.

Of course, this isn’t an official date, and while PCGamer thinks the same, we could see that date pushed forward or backward at any point. For full details on what the update is going to bring to the game, you can always head over to the official update notes, which cover everything in great detail.

Perhaps the biggest additions coming with Void Edge is the arrival of two new Operators. These two Operators will give players more versatility on the battlefield, and it will be interesting to see how the meta evolves after Iana and Oryx arrive. The update will also change the way that Drone spawns work, and even tweak some of the existing Operators to make them more balanced. Again, all those details are available on the Rainbow Six Siege website, so make sure you check it out.

We’ll keep an eye out for more details on the Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge release date. For now, head back over to our Rainbow Six Siege hub for the latest details and news.