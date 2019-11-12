Download Disney+ app on iPhone, iPad & Apple TV Everything you need to know to download the new Disney+ app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Disney+ is finally here, which means users can download the app and get started watching some cool original shows from the Star Wars, Marvel, and other Disney universes. If you’re planning on diving into the new content available, though, you’re going to need to download the application on your preferred device. In this guide we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to successfully download Disney Plus on your Apple iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV device.

How to download Disney+ on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

If you’re planning on downloading Disney Plus on your Apple device, then the steps you need to follow are pretty straightforward. First, you’re going to want to make sure you’re subscribed online. The service costs $6.99 a month, or you can pick up an annual plan for $69.99. If you choose to pick it up for a year, you’ll essentially get two months free, which means you can enjoy it even longer for less money.

Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad all have a native Disney Plus application that users can download and use.

Once you’ve subscribed, downloading the application is as simple as heading to the App Store on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV device and then searching for Disney+. Locate the app in the store, then select the download option. You’ll probably need to clear it with your device’s built-in security, but once you have done that, downloading will be easy and simple.

If you’re having trouble finding Disney Plus in the App Store, then you’ll need to remember that Disney+ is only available in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands as of November 12. If you’re in Australia and New Zealand, then you’re going to have to wait to download the app until November 19. Finally, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Ireland will have to wait until March 31 of 2020.

