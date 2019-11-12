Can you get Disney Plus on Roku? Unsure of whether or not you can get Disney+ on Roku? Here's what you need to know.

Disney+ is the hottest new streaming app on the market, and with shows and movies from all the different Disney hotspots like Marvel, Pixar, and more, many users have been preparing to dive in and enjoy all the new content available to them. If you’re planning on picking up Disney Plus, or if you picked it up already, then you might be trying to figure out whether or not you can get Disney Plus on Roku. Here’s what you’ll need to know.

Can you get Disney Plus on Roku?

The short answer? Yes, you can absolutely get the Disney Plus application on Roku. In fact, several Roku models are compatible, and we’ll break them all down in list below. Here are all the compatible Roku devices you can download Disney+ on:

Roku LT

Roku 1

Roku 2

Roku 3

Roku 4

Roku Express

Roku Express+

4K Roku Premiere

4K Roku Premiere+

4K Roku Ultra

4K Roku Ultra LT

Roku Streaming Stick

4K Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku TV

4K Roku Smart Speaker

As you can see, there is a good assortment of Roku players with support for the official Disney+ app, so users should have an issue getting things set up. The biggest thing to keep in mind here is that you’ll need at least version 9.2 of the Roku OS, so if you can’t download that update, you’ll need to pick up a new Roku device.

How to download Disney Plus on Roku

If you’re planning on enjoying Disney+ on your Roku, then you’re going to want to know how to download the application. Like most other applications on Roku, users can find the official Disney+ application by heading to the app store on your Roku player and searching for Disney+. Once you find the application, select the Add Channel option and then let it download. When it’s finished, log in using your Disney+ account details to link up your account, and then start watching.

Now that you know how to download Disney+ on the Roku, head back over to our Disney Plus hub for even more help with Disney’s new streaming platform.