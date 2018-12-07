Yaga Interview: Creativity Inspired by Folklore and Bad Luck (SPONSORED)
Yaga is a stunningly charming indie adventure that was inspired by bad luck and folktales meant to enthrall.
Yaga is a stunningly charming indie adventure that was inspired by bad luck and folktales meant to enthrall.
Consider yourself lucky to be hearing about Yaga, the action RPG that follows the exploits of a one-handed blacksmith.
Shacknews chats with developer Breadcrumbs Interactive's Catalin Zima-Zegreanu about the latest developments on Slavic folklore-inspired action RPG Yaga.