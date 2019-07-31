WWE 2K20 review: Botchamania
The WWE video games have been reliably underwhelming for years, but the newest edition should be an embarrassment to all parties involved.
The WWE video games have been reliably underwhelming for years, but the newest edition should be an embarrassment to all parties involved.
It's Friday, and I am here to confirm the weekend. Here's your ER.
Today's episode of the ShackStream hits the squared circle with 2K's newest WWE game. We are sure it will all go smoothly.
2K and developer Yukes are preparing the next installment of the in-ring brawler and have released the first two screenshots of the game.