Sea of Thieves Guide and Walkthrough
A Sea of Thieves guide to help you find treasure, hunt pirates, and become a pirate legend.
A Sea of Thieves guide to help you find treasure, hunt pirates, and become a pirate legend.
Add plenty of new games to your backlog when the new crop of Xbox Game Pass titles hit this month.
Here's how to update Sea of Thieves to the latest version on Windows 10 PC.
Learn how to tune and customize your car in Forza Street.
Sea of Thieves continues to go from strength to strength and the Anniversary Update is Rare's biggest content drop yet.
Tall Tales brings a 15-odd hour campaign to Sea of Thieves in the form of Shores of Gold and Shacknews was lucky enough to experience the introduction to this epic adventure.
Shacknews recently visited Rare to try out parts of Sea of Thieves' Anniversary Update and to speak with Senior Designer Shelley Preston and Executive Producer Joe Neate – here's what we learned!
Quicken your grind to Pirate Legend with Sea of Thieves' Gold and Glory bonus experience and gold weekend event.
Sea of Theives is available on PC, but you can only buy it from one place.
The latest Sea of Thieves patch adds a weapon-ready animation to guns, introduces a tutorial quest for new players, and launches the Friends Play Free week event.