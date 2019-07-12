TurboGrafx-16 Mini delayed indefinitely due to coronavirus issues
It's just another product to add to the already long list of cancellations and delays thanks to coronavirus, the guest no one asked for.
All the games have finally been revealed, in case you were on the fence about buying.
Better late than never!
The lineup is chock full of some serious classics, though many of them will remain in Japanese, unfortunately.