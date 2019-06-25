Sinking City pulled from digital stores over legal issues
Frogwares has announced their game is being delisted amidst a legal dispute.
Frogwares has issues a statement claiming that Focus Home is pulling their games and withholding title IDs following the dissolvement of their publishing agreement.
Learn how to mark quest locations on your map so you can find things easier in The Sinking City.
Learn which skills you should unlock first as you play through The Sinking City.
Learn how to get around quickly using the fast travel system in The Sinking City.
Learn how to raise your Sanity level after encountering strange things in The Sinking City.
Frogwares' latest tale blends the deductive skills of Sherlock Holmes with Lovecraftian horror. But, is this tale worth telling? Our review.
Be prepared to read the lore and in-game clues if you plan on picking up The Sinking City when it comes out later this month.
Frogware's upcoming Lovecraftian horror game, The Sinking City, will come to the Nintendo Switch.
The Lovecraftian investigation game The Sinking City look s even spookier than before,