The Silver Case 2425 brings Suda51's first two games to Nintendo Switch in June
Grasshopper Manufacture's The Silver Case and The 25th Ward will come together in one package on the Nintendo Switch in June 2021.
Grasshopper Manufacture's The Silver Case and The 25th Ward will come together in one package on the Nintendo Switch in June 2021.
Suda51's remake of the 1999 PS1 game will add a conclusion to the story, and then a bridge chapter to his episodic sequel.
Grasshopper Manufacture CEO looks to the future with the company's 20th anniversary approaching.
We sat down with Japanese game development game veteran Suda51 to discuss the upcoming remaster of The Silver Case and his body of work.