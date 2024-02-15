ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab Episode 10: Leroy Smith
Leroy was considered to be shoddy until to the recent Tekken 8 patch. Is the Wing Chun master rising like a phoenix in the meta? Let's find out!
Leroy was considered to be shoddy until to the recent Tekken 8 patch. Is the Wing Chun master rising like a phoenix in the meta? Let's find out!
We're getting downright fancy with Tekken it to the Lab this week as we learn the ins and outs of the elegant Fighting Heiress, Lili!
Get amped, Tekken trainees! We're taking on Azucena to figure out her best moves and combos on today's Tekken it to the Lab ShackStream!
Fresh off his DLC debut in Tekken 8, we're putting Eddy Gordo's Capoeira to the test in our latest educational ShackStream!
The kick god is our subject on today's Tekken 8 character breakdown livestream. Come see what Hwoarang can do and what combos we can create!
We're putting on our protagonist plot armor in this week's Tekken it to the Lab as we learn the nitty gritty of Jin's moves and mechanics.
Does this old dog have the tricks we need to beat the competition? Find out as we break down super spy Victor on Tekken it to the Lab!
It's time we figured out what makes King's infamous throw chains work as we break down the character in Tekken 8 on this week's livestream.
On this week's livestream, we dig into the scrappy Mishima-style antics and stance changes of Reina in Tekken 8!
In our first Tekken 8 character tutorial, we'll be breaking down Dragunov, exploring his movelist, and assembling combos and strategies.