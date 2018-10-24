Shack Chat: What Valve franchise would you like to see come back?
With the release of Half-Life: Alyx, the gaming world finally gets another taste of that Valve goodness. If you could choose what franchise Valve worked on next, what would it be?
With the release of Half-Life: Alyx, the gaming world finally gets another taste of that Valve goodness. If you could choose what franchise Valve worked on next, what would it be?
Team Fortress 2's annual Halloween event turns 10 this year. Shacknews celebrates a full decade of Halloween scares by reliving the evolution of TF2's Scream Fortress.
The TF2 community remains as hardened and loyal as ever, contributing five new maps of their own creation for this year's annual Scream Fortress Halloween event.
Setting aside pesky concerns such as college attendance, three Australian Quake players create a mod that evolves into a game arguably more popular than Quake itself.
On the heels of the game's Jungle Inferno update, Valve is taking things a little easy with this year's Team Fortress 2 Scream Fortress.
Team Fortress 2's newest updates provides a change of scenery for the mercs. Here's everything that players can expect to see.
Who wants to punch a yeti to pieces? Well, too bad, Saxton Hale punched the last one and exploded it. But hey, there's a new Team Fortress 2 update coming!
The Orange Box first released 10 years ago this week. Shacknews is celebrating with a look back at the earliest days of a video game juggernaut.
The devs fix a character model hitbox issue after it was reported a few weeks ago by a mod developer.
Team Fortress 2? Is that you? And Halo! Did you do something third-person-y with your hair?