Supposed Whore of the Orient gameplay footage leaked

A minute of gameplay footage supposedly from Team Bondi's mysterious and ill-fated Whore of the Orient has stumbled onto the Internet, dazed and shivering as if emerging from an opium den into the harsh light of day. If it is what it's claimed to be, it's clearly from an early build, but does give a good gander at the sort of action it's aiming for.