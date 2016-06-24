L.A. Noire 10 years later: Changing the face of the game
Ten years ago, Team Bondi and Rockstar gave us a compelling crime noire narrative that presented facial animation like we'd never seen before.
L.A. Noire spiritual successor probably won't be released.
A minute of gameplay footage supposedly from Team Bondi's mysterious and ill-fated Whore of the Orient has stumbled onto the Internet, dazed and shivering as if emerging from an opium den into the harsh light of day. If it is what it's claimed to be, it's clearly from an early build, but does give a good gander at the sort of action it's aiming for.
Former members of Team Bondi and KMM have started a new indie studio in Sydney, Australia, following the closure of the KMM game division last month. It's called Intuitive Game Studios.
The future of Whore of the Orient is in doubt, following reports of layoffs at KMM.
Whore of the Orient, Team Bondi's follow-up to L.A. Noire, is apparently in pre-production and is aiming for a 2015 release, according to some job listing uncovered by super sleuth superannuation. The title will supposedly go into full production next year.
Ramblings and musings of occasional significance to the Shacknews audience. This is the morning edition for August 31, 2012. Topics include: Greenlight will mean more mail for journalists, will Whore of the Orient get past the ESRB, a pat on the back for ArenaNet. and Wake up, scrubs, it's the Morning Caffeinated!
Whore of the Orient, the next title from the director behind L.A. Noire, will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox 720. A first image from the game was also revealed.
Last week, Rockstar Games released a new version of LA Noire with touch controls. But you'd be forgiven if you didn't know about it--it's a touch version created exclusively for OnLive.
George Miller's KMM studio has picked up the rights to LA Noire director Brendan McNamara's new script, titled Whore of the Orient.