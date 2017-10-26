New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Tales from the Borderlands

Telltale talks Tales from the Borderlands and its ending

Tales from the Borderlands was up for Best Narrative last night at the Game Awards. Prior to the event, Telltale's Kevin Bruner and Job Stauffer walked the red carpet and Shacknews took a moment to ask about the game and, more importantly, ask about the game's ending.

