Surviving the Aftermath interview: Building a post-apocalyptic colony
Surviving the Aftermath tasks players with building and operating a colony of survivors in harsh conditions. We speak with the developers at PDXCon 2019.
Surviving the Aftermath tasks players with building and operating a colony of survivors in harsh conditions. We speak with the developers at PDXCon 2019.
More news breaking from PDXCON 2019. Surviving the Aftermath is out now in Early Access on Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Preview.
The next game in the Surviving series is coming out next year. Check out the Surviving the Aftermath reveal teaser.