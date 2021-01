Shackstream: skankcore64 Episode 33 - The worst kind of Super Sunday

Today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch, I begin another trek through one of the worst games ever made on the N64 in my quest to finish all North American releases. The game so nice they named it twice! It's time to start the biggest Superman: The New Superman Adventures stream in the Universe!