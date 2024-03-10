Mario Movie boosted Nintendo (NTDOY) Mobile/IP related income up 81.6% in FY24
The good times continue to roll for Nintendo because of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Consult the stars, tea leaves, or whatever else, because it's time to predict the story of the next Super Mario Bros. movie!
As part of Mario Day, Shigeru Miyamoto announced that a second film set in the Super Mario Bros. universe is in production at Illumination.