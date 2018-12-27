Capcom Cup 2022 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
The Capcom Cup VIII event was set to take place in February 2022. The Street Fighter League: World Championship 2021 has also been canceled.
The Capcom Cup VIII event was set to take place in February 2022. The Street Fighter League: World Championship 2021 has also been canceled.
After circling the drain (to put it nicely) for years, Capcom came back swinging in 2018 with Monster Hunter World, a new Mega Man and exciting new-ish games on the horizon.
Get a closer look at the destructive power of Urien in his debut gameplay trailer.
We have a feeling M. Bison is up to no good in Street Fighter V.
The Killer Bee herself is trying to figure out what Shadaloo is up to in Street Fighter V.
Karin just flew in from dining with the Prime Minister, and boy, are her arms tired.
You da real Punch Club, Street Fighter V.
A new video for Street Fighter 5's Laura has been leaked prior to her official unveiling, and as we assumed, she performs a number of electrical jiu-jitsu attacks.
Capcom has announced both PC and PlayStation 4 players will be able to partake in the global beta for Street Fighter 5 later this month. They've also revealed what characters will be available to play and additional features.