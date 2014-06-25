Cozy Grove review: Bearably campy
Cozy Grove is a camping adventure, an island life sim, and a daily discovery of new things... but mostly it's a very chill game where you befriend cool ghost bears with soul baggage.
Spry Fox's Road Not Taken is set to release on PC and PS4 on August 6, while Vita owners will have to wait for a fall release.
Triple Town developer Spry Fox has announced that its roguelike puzzle game Road Not Taken will hit Steam, PlayStation 4, and Vita in early 2014.
Spry Fox, developer of the popular Triple Town game for Android, Facebook, and iOS, filed a copyright infringement suit in federal court against LOLApps seeking a permanent injunction against the game Yeti Town.