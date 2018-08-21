Shenmue 3 gets first DLC with Battle Rally debuting next week
Fight to the end and switch off between Ryo and other Shenmue characters as you rally through this new content expansion.
Check out the latest look at Shenmue 3 ahead of its debut this November.
Yu Suzuki's upcoming adventure RPG Shenmue 3 got a new trailer and release date at E3 2019.
The best things come to those who wait, and boy have people been waiting a long time for Shenmue 3. Now they'll have to wait a little longer as it's been delayed until Q4 2019.
The latest look at Shenmue 3 is a gameplay trailer that shows Ryo fighting a couple of people and learning a new technique.
There's no combat or exploration shown, but there's still a lot of time before launch.
Recap the legendary tale in part one of this new series of videos.
The gang took to the streets in celebration of the Shenmue 1 & 2 re-release.
Has anyone seen any sailors?
The bookend to Yu Suzuki’s trilogy follows in the footsteps of it predecessors and disheartens fans with a major delay.