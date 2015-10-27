Batman: The Enemy Within leads Xbox Games with Gold in March
Fresh off offering up Batman: The Telltale Series, Xbox Games with Gold for March will feature the second season of the Dark Knight's Telltale adventure.
The Shantae series continues with Shantae 5, which will hit consoles, PC, and the newly-announced Apple Arcade.
The half-genie Shantae returns to help celebrate WayForward's 25th anniversary and she's come with an upgraded art style. Shacknews recently had a chance to give the game a look during last weekend's IndieCade event.
Nintendo took Thursday evening to celebrate the indie gaming scene and Shacknews has rounded up the trailers for each of the games featured at tonight's event.
WayForward is re-visiting the second game in the Shantae series with Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut, revealing a PC version that will hit Steam next week.
WayForward has started a Kickstarter campaign for Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, the first console game in the series.
WayForward has another Shantae game on the way, this time centering on a team-up with villain Risky Boots to gain back her genie powers.