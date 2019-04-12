Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy allegedly leaked via Microsoft Store listing
According to a quickly-pulled Microsoft Store game page, the modern Tomb Raider trilogy could be coming in one neat package this March.
Alicia Vikander will return as Lara Croft in an upcoming Tomb Raider sequel that has a new writer on board.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider's first DLC looks to take place after the end of the game.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider has gotten some new DLC. The Shack Stream Team shines a spotlight on the latest adventure with Lara Croft.
The Xbox Game Pass third-party library is about to get stronger with the addition of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
Get a taste of Lara Croft's journey in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider trial, available now.
To portray Lara Croft across three games, Luddington tapped into a reservoir of loss and identity.
Eidos Montreal clears up the confusion around Shadow of the Tomb Raider's language barrier, or lack thereof.
In 1996, Core Design's Tomb Raider revolutionized 3D gaming. Six years later, the franchise and its heroine had fallen from grace. Developers from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal look back on their blockbuster origin trilogy, and discuss how Lara Croft came back from darkness to take her place in the spotlight as one of gaming's most powerful and resourceful icons.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider's first DLC Challenge Tomb is set to release this week. Shacknews got a chance to try it out and get an idea of what players can expect.